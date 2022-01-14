Police find loaded pistol, 1.8k, drugs on Somerset County man

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police say a Somerset County man is in custody after finding a loaded pistol, drugs and nearly $2,000 after being pulled over.

According to the charges filed, police pulled over a 2017 Jeep Liberty on Wednesday, Jan. 12 right before 1 p.m. at SR 219. They found out that the driver, 24-year-old Connor Christner of Somerset, had two active warrants for his arrest. One was from Allegheny County in Maryland and the other from Somerset.

When Christner was arrested he asked for his sweatshirt and when police searched it they found marijuana in it. After they executed a search warrant on the vehicle police found a loaded 45 caliber pistol with ammo, a switchblade, four cell phones, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,800 cash in Walmart bags, according to the complaint.

Christner faces a slew of felony charges along with misdemeanor drug charges. He is lodged in Somerset County prison with a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 25 and has a monetary bail value set at $75,000.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.