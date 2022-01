PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, there was only one thing that could brighten the day for fans — a Dallas Cowboys loss, and that’s just what the doctor ordered. Following the game, NFL Network’s Jane Slater posted a video of fans throwing things at Cowboys players, or referees as some would like to argue, as they ran off the field. It doesn’t matter if players or refs were the targets, it’s not the best look for the fanbase. “#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players,” Slater tweeted. “Got this sent to me by...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO