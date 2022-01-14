Terrebonne General Health System

Jan. 1: Wallen Everett Griffith, child of Jennifer and Jonathan Griffith.

Jan. 4: Kinsley Michelle O’Banion, child of Jessica Leblanc and Joseph O’Banion.

Jan. 6: Thomas Neil Broussard, child of Kayla and Hayden Broussard; Aiden Xavier LeBlanc, child of Tiffany LeBlanc.

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Jan. 3: Wallace Denzel Washington Jr., child of Ciera Hawkins and Wallace Washington Sr.

Jan. 5: Jordynn Samon Johnson, child of Raeshawn Henderson and Juan Johnson; Marie Kristine Delatte, child of Renee and Brad Delatte; Kashton James Bynum, child of Kearia Oliver and Elgin Bynum.

Jan. 6: Vivian Mae Robichaux, child of Alexandra and Benjamin Robichaux.

Jan. 9: D’onni Jaleigh Oubre, child of Jamyria Oubre; Levi Louis Lodrigue, child of Ashley and Luke Lodrigue; Riley James Lirette, child of Ariel and Kendall Lirette.

Jan. 10: Parker Grace Landry, child of Danielle and Joseph Landry; Kanan Ty’rich Dorsey, child of Diamond Boyd and Keith Dorsey; Tevin Paul Landry, child of Mia Trosclair and Terry Landry; Manuel Alejando Sakuyama-Manzanares, child of Ana Garcia Ochoa and Yasunary Sakuyama-Manzanares.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Terrebonne and Lafourche births: Jan. 1-10, 2022