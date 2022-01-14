ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County Approaching 6000 Active Covid-19 Infections Friday

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
 6 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Several hundred Covid-19 infections were reported on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, with 755 new infections, the active case count is now 5,904.

Currently, there are 48 patients hospitalized as a result of Covid-19  complications. Shannon Medical Center is reporting that 77% of the patients are unvaccinated. There are currently five patients in the intensive care unit. The vaccinations status of the ICU patients is unknown.

As of Thursday, the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area K was at 7.74% –– more than four percentage points in the last six days.

1.14.22 Weekly Covid-19 Report

