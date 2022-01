A revival of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry put up the biggest Wild Card TV ratings in seven years, and while the NFL’s beefed-up playoff scheme may have led to a dilution in the overall competitive balance, the three weekend blowouts still managed to draw a crowd—and nearly $700 million in ad revenue. Dallas’ 23-17 home loss to San Francisco averaged 41.5 million viewers in the Sunday evening window, marking the highest Wild Card turnout since Tony Romo rallied the Cowboys to a 24-20 win over the Lions in front of an audience of 42.3 million viewers on Jan. 4, 2015. With an...

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO