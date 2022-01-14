Northbound traffic backs up at MMMBT after crash with injuries in tunnel

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Northbound traffic was backed up at least 2.5 miles after a multi-vehicle crash at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Friday afternoon.

As of 5:30 p.m., all northbound lanes had reopened.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said the crash happened in the tunnel around 3:15 p.m.

Injuries were reported. State police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The trooper was working to move the vehicles from the roadway as of 5 p.m., police said. By 5:30 p.m., traffic was moving again, according to VDOT traffic cameras.

