ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Northbound traffic backs up at MMMBT after crash with injuries in tunnel

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggQ81_0dm95Wp600

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Northbound traffic was backed up at least 2.5 miles after a multi-vehicle crash at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Friday afternoon.

As of 5:30 p.m., all northbound lanes had reopened.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said the crash happened in the tunnel around 3:15 p.m.

Injuries were reported. State police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The trooper was working to move the vehicles from the roadway as of 5 p.m., police said. By 5:30 p.m., traffic was moving again, according to VDOT traffic cameras.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Suffolk, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Norfolk, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Virginia State Police#Mmmbt#Vdot#Google Play
WAVY News 10

Two Marines killed, 17 injured, two of them airlifted after crash involving Camp Lejeune truck; driver facing charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Louis Barrera, 19, of Springfield, Tenn., is facing charges of exceeding safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two male teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested Tuesday night and charged with robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. The arrests came after a pursuit involving the Air One helicopter, according to Syracuse Police. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sumner Avenue […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WAVY News 10

BLOG: A look at two rounds of snow for Hampton Roads

(WAVY) — We are going to start the day with rain tomorrow, and then it will switch to snow during the evening hours. I believe we are looking at a great chance for about 1″ of snow through the area. If the snow falls fast enough in the evening we might the snow stick to […]
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy