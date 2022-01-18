ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

AFCON 2022 top goal scorers: Updated golden boot rankings at Africa Cup of Nations

By Kyle Bonn
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Africa Cup of Nations has progressed into the third and final round of group stage matches, and one name stands out above the rest on the goalscoring table. Captain Vincent Aboubakar of host nation Cameroon is on a tear to start the tournament, scoring five goals total, including at...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nayef Aguerd
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Vincent Aboubakar
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Africa Cup Of Nations#Own Goal#Ivory Coast#Morocco
The Independent

Boost for Scotland and Wales as FIFA wipes bookings ahead of World Cup play-offs

Scotland and Wales have received a World Cup play-off boost with FIFA removing all yellow cards picked up in qualifying.Both Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Wales counterpart Robert Page had called for bookings to be wiped clean after securing their place in the play-offs in November.FIFA has now decided to introduce a yellow-card amnesty for the 12 European nations involved in the March play-offs, which could see Scotland and Wales meet to determine a place at this year’s World Cup.A Football Association of Wales spokesman said: “Following a request from UEFA, FIFA has decided to cancel all cautions that have...
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa’s John McGinn linked with Manchester United move

What the papers sayScotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is of major interest to Manchester United The Telegraph reports that 27-year-old McGinn is “admired” by compatriot Darren Fletcher who became technical director at Old Trafford last year. On incomings at Villa, the Daily Mail reports that the club expects to complete a loan deal for 32-year-old Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen after a medical on Tuesday. Villa are also reportedly interested in 25-year-old Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.Newcastle have offered 30 million euros to Italian side Atalanta for Duvan Zapata, according to the Daily Record. The Magpies are reportedly working on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter’s side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte criticises Premier League’s ‘very, very strange’ handling of postponed games

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte rounded on the Premier League for their handling of postponed fixtures.Conte described the league’s decision to accept Arsenal’s request to call off Sunday’s north London derby as “strange and surprising” as the Gunners only had one confirmed Covid-19 case, with most of their absentees due to injury and international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.The Italian said the league should consider changing their schedule if they are going to start postponing games because of injuries.Conte said: “It was disappointing because we prepared the game to play against Arsenal and the decision to postpone the...
UEFA
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers hoping to see Leicester fightback in second half of season

Brendan Rodgers hopes a fightback in the second half of the season will be the “story” that defines Leicester’s campaign this time round.For the last two seasons, the Foxes have looked like finishing fourth in the Premier League only to falter and miss out on qualification for the Champions League on the final day on each occasion.This time, Rodgers’ side are playing catch up. Leicester head into their home game against sixth-placed Tottenham on Wednesday night 10th in the table, but with as many as four games in hand on some teams above them due to coronavirus postponements.Should they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur visit Leicester City tonight in a rescheduled Premier League match as both sides look to catch up on postponed fixtures. Both Spurs and Leicester have had four games called off this season, including this past weekend, and therefore have several matches in hand on the teams above them in the table. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedAntonio Conte’s Spurs sit four points off West Ham and the Champions League places, having played four games less than the Hammers, and would boost their top four bid with a victory tonight. Leicester, meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley ask Premier League to postpone Watford match due to Covid cases and injuries

Burnley have made an application to the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to a “high number” of injuries and Covid-19 cases in their first-team squad. The Premier League said they will meet later on Monday to review the club’s request. The fixture at Turf Moor was previously postponed in December and Sean Dyche’s side have only played 17 matches so far this season, fewer than any other club. Saturday’s home match against Leicester became their fourth fixture to be be postponed due to Covid cases and injuries while a fifth, against Tottenham, was called off due...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy