Prep roundup: Kell girls pick up region win over Wheeler

BREMEN, Ala. – The Cold Springs Eagles hosted the Eagles of Vinemont at Jesse George Gymnasium Tuesday night and on top of celebrating senior night, the hometown Eagles also picked up a pair of wins over their county rivals. The Lady Eagles defeated Vinemont comfortably 52-16 and in the boys’ game, Cold Springs outscored Vinemont 29-11 in the second half to pull away and collect a 48-30 win. Cold Springs 52 – Vinemont 16 (Varsity Girls) The first quarter was dominated by Cold Springs on both sides of the ball. Ella Bruer and Starla Fuller each hit a three to give Cold...

VINEMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO