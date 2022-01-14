Prep roundup: Kell girls pick up region win over Wheeler

BYRON — The Winnebago girls bounced right back from their first loss of the season to show they are still the team to beat in the Big Northern Conference with a 65-43 pounding of Byron on Wednesday.
The star senior for Winnebago (22-1, 5-0 BNC), returning all-stater Miyah Brown, scored 17 points, but she didn't start after...
Harry Tear’s free throw with 0.3 seconds to play proved to be the difference as Walton defeated North Cobb 35-34 in Region 3AAAAAAA play Tuesday. The victory was the Raiders’ sixth straight and kept them in a tie atop the region standings with Hillgrove. Luke Flynn led the...
ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown girl’s weightlifting team won their first-ever district championship in Altha on Wednesday. Team scores from 1A District 3: Blountstown-53 Wewahitchka-43 Marianna-39 Altha-37 Liberty County-26 Port St Joe-20 Franklin County-2 Blountstown individual scores: Layla Goins, Champion, 110 weight class Aubree Whitfield, Runner Up, 101 weight class Kim Nowling, Runner Up, […]
Glen Ullin-Hebron basketball coach Bray Fox is in his eighth season leading the Bearcats, but there’s something different about this year’s squad that has gotten them to a 12-2 start. “For these girls here, they’ve been a part of teams that have been 12-12, 10-10, things like that,” Fox said. “We’ve been average. That’s kind […]
Bradshaw – River View placed five players in double figures and cruised past Hurley (Va.) 81-16 Wednesday. The Raiders were led by 19 points from Trista Lester and 17 points from Brooke Fuller. Abigail Pruitt added 14, while Ali Morgan scored 12 and Haylie Payne chipped in 11. Emmy...
Charmco – Greenbrier West scored 53 points in the opening half and rolled past Richwood 88-58 to snap a three-game skid. Brayden McClung led the Cavaliers with 19 points and Chase McClung scored 17. Michael Kanode added 14 and Elijah Perkins had nine for the Cavs. Braden Spencer led...
Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant continues to score at a prolific pace as NSU moves to 2-0 after a solid win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.
PEABODY — The battle for the Northeastern Hockey League crown will undoubtedly come down to the wire this season, and the Peabody/Lynnfield girls hockey team was able to come up
Lambert's girls basketball team went on the road and picked up a big region win Tuesday, upsetting No. 5 South Forsyth 46-45. Freshman Mackenzie Weyer led the Longhorns with 18 points, while Briley Elder had 11 points and Annarose Tyre added nine points. Elder also took a charge on defense.
A recap of recent action involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department and via Twitter @MIPrepZone. It was the Falcons vs. the Falcons in this one. Alice Max and Kiely Robinson led the charge for Rochester with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Natalie...
SEVEN SPRINGS – Spring Creek leveled its Neuse Six 2A worksheet at 1-1 with a 47-33 victory over Eastern Wayne at “The Swamp.”. “Huge win,” Gators head coach Jeff Davis said. The Gators built a 13-point lead after the opening quarter and cruised to their ninth win...
BREMEN, Ala. – The Cold Springs Eagles hosted the Eagles of Vinemont at Jesse George Gymnasium Tuesday night and on top of celebrating senior night, the hometown Eagles also picked up a pair of wins over their county rivals. The Lady Eagles defeated Vinemont comfortably 52-16 and in the boys’ game, Cold Springs outscored Vinemont 29-11 in the second half to pull away and collect a 48-30 win.
Cold Springs 52 – Vinemont 16 (Varsity Girls)
The first quarter was dominated by Cold Springs on both sides of the ball. Ella Bruer and Starla Fuller each hit a three to give Cold...
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Even a week off could not slow down the Dowagiac boys basketball team. After shutting down the program for a week due to COVID-related issues, the Chieftains went back to work Tuesday night with a road game against Berrien Springs. Dowagiac used a big second half...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They both traveled through interstate 380, and they both go home with wins. The Iowa City West boys go north and escape Prairie after an attempted buzzer-beater. Cedar Falls girls snap a three game losing streak after a close victory at Xavier.
