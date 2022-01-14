ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before she played Sun on Lost, Yunjin Kim reveals she auditioned for Grey's Anatomy

By Sydney Bucksbaum
EW.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost alum Yunjin Kim almost traded in sandy beaches and smoke monsters for hospital scrubs. Before she landed on the mysterious island (a.k.a. Hawaii) she would call home for six seasons on ABC's hit supernatural sci-fi drama, Kim reveals she actually auditioned for Grey's Anatomy — but not for the role...

ew.com

