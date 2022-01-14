ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Executives personally signed off on Facebook-Google ad collusion plot, states claim

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRwYJ_0dm943WJ00

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai personally approved a deal that would see the social media giant gain an advantage in the search engine’s ad auctions, according to a group of state attorneys general.

The 2018 arrangement potentially gave Facebook illegal advantages, the attorneys general from 15 states and Puerto Rico, led by Texas’s Ken Paxton (R), allege in court filings unsealed Friday.

The coalition initially filed its antitrust lawsuit alleging that Google holds a monopoly over the advertising technology market in 2020, then filed an updated complaint in November. The document released Friday is a less redacted version of the newer complaint.

It includes internal emails showing that the deal to limit header bidding practices, named Jedi Blue, was negotiated by top officials, including Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. The existence of the deal had already been revealed in a previous iteration of the case.

A Google spokesperson defended the agreement in a statement to The Hill on Friday while denying that Pichai personally greenlighted it.

“We sign hundreds of agreements every year that don't require CEO approval, and this was no different,” Peter Schottenfels of Google said. “And contrary to AG Paxton’s claims, the fact of this agreement was never a secret — it was well-publicized.”

A spokesperson for Meta, the newly formed parent company of Facebook, also defended the agreement.

“These business relationships enable Meta to deliver more value to advertisers while fairly compensating publishers, resulting in better outcomes for all,” they said.

Meta is not named as a defendant in the suit.

The complaint also contains allegations that Google misled ad publishers and buyers, creating secret programs that resulted in price differentials that the company pocketed.

The state attorneys general cite internal Google correspondences in which employees described the practices as benefiting the company with “insider information.”

Schottenfels also denied the allegation that the company had manipulated ad auctions.

“Despite Attorney General Paxton’s three attempts to re-write his complaint, it is still full of inaccuracies and lacks legal merit,” he added, referring to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R).

The Paxton-led antitrust lawsuit is one of two major cases levied against Google.

The other case, filed by the Justice Department and a separate coalition of state attorneys general, focuses on the company’s dominance in the online search space.

Updated at 5:08 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawsuit: Google, Facebook CEOs colluded in online ad sales

Newly unredacted documents from a state-led antitrust lawsuit against Google accuse the search giant of colluding with rival Facebook to manipulate online advertising sales. The CEOs of both companies were aware of the deal and signed off on it, the lawsuit alleges. The original, redacted lawsuit, filed in December 2021,...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
q13fox.com

Lawsuit claims Google and Facebook brokered secret deal to dominate ad market

The top executives at Google and Facebook are being accused of conspiring together by approving a secret deal that gave Facebook an advantage in online advertising auctions. Attorneys for Texas and other states, according to court filings obtained by Fox News, say that the 2018 deal between tech giants potentially violated antitrust laws by giving Facebook unlawful advantages in Google’s advertising exchange.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Smartly.io Acquires Ad-Lib.io, Expanding From Facebook Into CTV And Google Ecosystem

Smartly.io, a creative and performance tech company, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Ad-Lib.io, a creative optimization platform, reportedly for $100 million. The acquisition advances Smartly.io’s cross-channel services from social into dynamic creative optimization across programmatic, connected television (CTV) and Google's entire ecosystem. “Both the Smartly and Ad-Lib teams...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Sundar Pichai
Axios

Lawsuit: Google, Facebook execs conspired to manipulate ad auctions

Top executives at Google and Facebook were involved in an effort to limit competition in a portion of the online advertising market, according to a newly amended (and less heavily redacted) version of a 2020 multi-state lawsuit aimed at Google and led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Why it...
INTERNET
Searchengineland.com

Google Ads releases disapproved ads auditor tool

Google has released a disapproved ads auditor tool for Google Ads that flags and can delete policy violating ads across your accounts. To integrate this into your software you need to have skills in Python, BigQuery API, Google Ads API and OAuth 2.0. What it does. The disapproved ads auditor...
INTERNET
mobileworldlive.com

Google, Meta accused of collusion

A complaint filed by 16 state attorney generals in 2020 accused Google of illegally cooperating with Facebook, now Meta Platforms, in the market for online advertising, freshly uncensored materials showed. In a filing updated to account for information contained in internal company documents which has now been unredacted, complainants argue...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Justice Department#Collusion#Facebook Google#Ag Paxton#Meta
CNET

Google, Facebook CEOs signed off on allegedly illegal ad deal, lawsuit says

The chief executives of Facebook and Google personally signed off on a deal that allegedly gave the social network an advantage in the search giant's online advertising auctions, according to a newly unredacted court filing. New details about the agreement, reported Friday by The Wall Street Journal and Politico, come...
TEXAS STATE
protocol.com

Zuckerberg and Pichai signed off on ad deal in states' Google case

An agreement between Google and Facebook over online ads that is the focus of a multistate antitrust lawsuit got approval at the highest level of those companies, according to a third revised complaint unveiled Friday in federal court. Before Facebook (now known as Meta) signed the deal with Google to...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
pymnts.com

UK Lawsuit Claims Facebook Exploited Personal Data of 44 Million Users

Facebook, now known as Meta, faces a fine of over $3.2 billion over allegations that it exploited data and abused its market dominance, Reuters reported Friday (Jan. 14). A senior adviser to the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority, Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, said she was bringing the class action case on behalf of Facebook users in Britain that used the platform between 2015 and 2019.
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

January 6th Committee Subpoenas Alphabet, Meta, Reddit And Twitter Over Records Related To Election Disinformation, Capitol Attack

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to four major tech companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter, for documents related to the spread of election disinformation on social media and the use of platforms by violent extremists. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said they were examining whether the “spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.” But he said that the four companies have not been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

450K+
Followers
53K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy