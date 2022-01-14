HBO's The Last of Us adds Euphoria's Storm Reid as crucial character from Left Behind DLC

Beware! The cookie monster is back! Last time we saw Melissa McBride's Carol baking cookies on AMC'S The Walking Dead, it was back in season 5. And it was followed by her informing a small child that if he told his mommy about her stealing the community's guns that "one morning you'll wake up, and you won't be in your bed," she told poor Sam. "You'll be outside the walls, far, far away, tied to a tree. And you'll scream and scream because you'll be so afraid. No one will come to help because no one will hear you. Well, something will hear you. The monsters will come — the ones out there. And you won't be able to run away when they come for you. They will tear you apart and eat you up all while you're still alive. All while you can still feel it. Or you can promise not to ever tell anyone what you saw here, and then nothing will happen — and you'll get cookies. Lots of cookies!"

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO