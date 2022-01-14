ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO's The Last of Us adds Euphoria's Storm Reid as crucial character from Left Behind DLC

By Nick Romano
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO's TV adaptation of The Last of Us won't just adapt the events of the main video games, it seems. It'll take inspiration from the supplemental stories released over the years, as hinted at by the latest casting announcement. Euphoria and A Wrinkle In Time actress Storm Reid has...

HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
'1883' kills off its first big character (and it's a sad one)

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read unless you have already seen the fifth episode of 1883. Well, that was a short engagement. Not long after Elsa (Isabel May) received assurances from her beloved Ennis (Eric Nelsen) that he would marry her, tragedy struck their wagon train: a gunfight with some marauding bandits took away the man who took Elsa's virginity.
Oscar Isaac completes his Moon Knight transformation in Marvel series trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot weirder, in case Doctor Strange and Eternals weren't out there enough. Dune star Oscar Isaac's transformation into the comics character Moon Knight is on full display in the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series. Fans got a glimpse of the actor in character when Disney dropped some first looks at upcoming shows for Disney+ Day back in November, but here we get up close and personal.
Bong Joon Ho Sets Next Movie at Warner Bros. With Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.” According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
Archive 81 showrunner answers our burning questions about that shocking finale and the show's future

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of Archive 81. Talk about a twist ending. Throughout Archive 81's eight episodes (on Netflix now), we're introduced to the plight of Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), a young man who takes a suspicious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994 for enigmatic billionaire, Virgil Davenport (Martin Donovan). While restoring the tapes — which belong to a woman named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) who was investigating a dangerous cult at the creepy Visser apartment building when she went missing — he forms a mysterious connection with Melody and her investigation.
Before she played Sun on Lost, Yunjin Kim reveals she auditioned for Grey's Anatomy

Lost alum Yunjin Kim almost traded in sandy beaches and smoke monsters for hospital scrubs. Before she landed on the mysterious island (a.k.a. Hawaii) she would call home for six seasons on ABC's hit supernatural sci-fi drama, Kim reveals she actually auditioned for Grey's Anatomy — but not for the role you may think. Speaking recently to EW, Kim recalled the time when she was transitioning her acting career from Korea to America and she had a holding deal with ABC where she could only audition for shows on that network.
What to Watch: Time to learn How I Met Your Father with Hulu's HIMYM spin-off

It's time to meet your — wait for it — father. A new take on CBS' beloved 2014 sitcom How I Met Your Mother (which starred Josh Radnor and ran for 9 seasons) arrives Jan. 18 on Hulu. The standalone spin-off, this time titled How I Met Your Father, stars Hilary Duff (Younger) as Sophie, a hopeless romantic millennial who's been on 87 Tinder dates in a year in the pursuit of finding the eventual father of her future children. Luckily, she's got a good attitude about it.
WARNING: Carol is baking cookies again in The Walking Dead trailer

Beware! The cookie monster is back! Last time we saw Melissa McBride's Carol baking cookies on AMC'S The Walking Dead, it was back in season 5. And it was followed by her informing a small child that if he told his mommy about her stealing the community's guns that "one morning you'll wake up, and you won't be in your bed," she told poor Sam. "You'll be outside the walls, far, far away, tied to a tree. And you'll scream and scream because you'll be so afraid. No one will come to help because no one will hear you. Well, something will hear you. The monsters will come — the ones out there. And you won't be able to run away when they come for you. They will tear you apart and eat you up all while you're still alive. All while you can still feel it. Or you can promise not to ever tell anyone what you saw here, and then nothing will happen — and you'll get cookies. Lots of cookies!"
Amazon announces name of its new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series

Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings” series has forged a name for itself. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was announced Wednesday as the full title of the drama set to debut Sept. 2, with episodes to be released weekly on the streaming service. In a statement, producers J.D. Payne and Patrick […]
Walker boss previews the show without Micki, [Spoiler] getting shot

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of Walker season 2. Before its mid-season hiatus, Walker said goodbye to one of its staples when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) decided to leave the Rangers behind and head back home to figure out what's best for her. That means Trey (Jeff Pierre), Walker (Jared Padalecki), and Captain James (Coby Bell) now have to figure out what their lives look like without Micki. And things are only going to get more complicated when the first episode back sees Captain James get shot.
Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
Netflix's latest Inventing Anna trailer teases the makings of a modern scam

Ozark actress Julia Garner stars as real-life con artist Anna Delvey in the new limited series from Shonda Rhimes. "Who is Anna Delvey?" That was the question asked by Netflix's first teaser for their upcoming limited series based on a true story. The newest trailer, released on Friday, has some answers.
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
Vikings: Valhalla creator confirms he's planning for multiple seasons

Netflix is set to premiere season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel series to History Channel's Vikings, later next month. But showrunner and creator Jeb Stuart is already thinking much further ahead. "You have to for a show like this," he tells EW in an interview ahead of the show's trailer debut this Tuesday.
Watch the epic Outlander season 6 trailer: 'Whoever you fight with, fight for yourself '

"If only they knew what was coming." If only we knew what was coming on season 6 of Outlander!! But at least now we have the official season 6 trailer to give us a wee tease. The Starz drama's epic teaser sees Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and the rest of the Fraser's Ridge crew deal with new arrivals, new life and new threats — well, mostly the same threats but in a more urgent way, as the American Revolution draws closer.
