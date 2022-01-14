7 Backyard Wedding Ideas That Will Enchant Every Wedding Guest

On their first date, Cody Plofker, the director of e-commerce at Jones Road, and Payal Patel, a physical therapist and real estate entrepreneur, went through two bottles of wine during a dinner they didn't want to end; they were in Boston for a seminar, and the trip had inevitably produced their first date. They marked every ensuing anniversary over the next few years with an experience—a cooking class here, a sporting event there. On the eve of their fifth milestone, however, the world looked a little different: "Because of COVID-19, I knew it would be hard to plan anything indoors," explains Payal, which is why they found themselves on a hike with their pup, Parker. "At one point, I had walked ahead about 10 feet, and when I turned around, Cody was down on one knee. After saying yes, I remember telling Cody to be careful with the ring in the middle of the woods—I was so scared to wear it!"

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO