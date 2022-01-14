ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

7 Backyard Wedding Ideas That Will Enchant Every Wedding Guest

By Guest Editor
whatsupnw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor weddings continue to reign supreme this year, so we round up some of the best backyard wedding ideas. You’ll probably agree that you feel the safest when you’re at home, so what better place to tie the knot than in an unforgettable backyard wedding? And while your backyard is a...

whatsupnw.com

Comments / 0

Related
styleblueprint.com

A Backyard Alabama Wedding with Bold Florals We LOVE

This backyard summer wedding in Mountain Brook — equal parts intimate and spectacular — was filled with cute canine companions, a kaleidoscope of colorful florals, and unique touches at every corner. Devan Snider and Perry Given started dating in Spring 2019 after they were introduced by close friends. “They told us all about the other and insisted we meet,” Devan recalls. Much to their friends’ satisfaction, the pair bumped into each other at a local Birmingham haunt, Otey’s. “He asked me out on a date the next week,” Devan says.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Houston Chronicle

The Best Wedding Gift Ideas for Any Couple on Your List

Wedding bells are ringing in 2022, and unless the happy couples on your list have a gift registry to help you with wedding gift ideas, you may find your head ringing a bit too. Gone are the days of newlyweds starting life away from their parents’ homes for the very first time. Couples today have often already been living together and some have been previously married and have blended families—while few others are only now getting their start in life together. This modern evolution of relationships makes choosing the best wedding gifts harder now than ever before.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
My North.com

8 Unique Wedding Ideas for a Memorable Up North Wedding

From wedding favors and gift ideas to a featured cocktail and sparkling exit, here are eight ways to make your Northern Michigan wedding stand out. Penning your promises in a vow book will give you and your partner a cherished keepsake to look back on. Photo by: Josh Hartman Photography.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enchant#Wedding Cakes#Backyard Wedding#Signage#Bbq
The Post and Courier

Guest column: Are you ready for the war of the weddings?

Folks are tied up in knots over tying the knot. Just when we thought marriage was a dying institution, the Wall Street Journal cites statistics showing there is a huge pent-up demand for weddings. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the backlog of ceremonies stretches well into 2024. Competition for venues, accessories...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marthastewart.com

At Their Wedding in the Hamptons, This Couple Treated Guests to a Weekend of Nonstop Fun

On their first date, Cody Plofker, the director of e-commerce at Jones Road, and Payal Patel, a physical therapist and real estate entrepreneur, went through two bottles of wine during a dinner they didn't want to end; they were in Boston for a seminar, and the trip had inevitably produced their first date. They marked every ensuing anniversary over the next few years with an experience—a cooking class here, a sporting event there. On the eve of their fifth milestone, however, the world looked a little different: "Because of COVID-19, I knew it would be hard to plan anything indoors," explains Payal, which is why they found themselves on a hike with their pup, Parker. "At one point, I had walked ahead about 10 feet, and when I turned around, Cody was down on one knee. After saying yes, I remember telling Cody to be careful with the ring in the middle of the woods—I was so scared to wear it!"
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
marthastewart.com

Fuchsia Defined Every Part of This Wedding, from the Bride's Lipstick and Shoes to the Vibrant Florals

After meeting on Hinge, Charissa and Chris—who "immediately hit it off," says the bride—life threw them a curve ball. "I had matched into a one-year hospital internship in Southern California, but Chris' job was firmly located in Northern California," Charissa explains. "However, instead of deciding to end the early relationship, Chris visited me as much as he could." Nightly FaceTime calls strengthened their bond, which only deepened a year later, when Charissa, psychologist, relocated to San Francisco for a post-doctoral fellowship position at the SFVA Medical Center. They spent more in-real-life time together, they say, and were able to visit with each other's families. And, when the pandemic hit, they "supported each other through it," as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TODAY.com

16 winter wedding guest dresses for every style — all under $100

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thelaurelofasheville.com

2022 Winter Wedding Guide: Wedding Venues

Western North Carolina offers a dizzying array of choices for wedding venues. If you’ve yet to discover the perfect one for you and your partner, read on for some options. Isa’s French Bistro, in downtown Asheville, has a variety of event spaces to accommodate from two to 150 people. The Cellar, located in the bistro’s lower level, consists of the Wine Room, the Fireplace Lounge, the Burgundy Room and the Main Cellar.
ASHEVILLE, NC
vivaglammagazine.com

Unleash Your Inner Fashion Diva With These Wedding Guest Gowns

Considering wedding season is just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the impending wedding celebrations. In addition, if you’re attending a winter wedding, you’ll need to wear a dress that adheres to the bride’s dress code. Warm weather is gradually diminishing, decreasing the need to arrange light accessories to complement your dress and making event buying that much easier.
APPAREL
munaluchi

Surprise Christmas Proposal: The Royal Coats

Surprise Christmas proposal exudes love, passion, and the joy of the holiday season!. Surrounded by friends and family, Bianca had no idea her Christmas photo session would turn into a surprise proposal. But her soon-to-be fiancé, Jonathan, had something special planned for her!. Keep scrolling below for more details...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boston Magazine

New England Wedding Venues

Top spots for celebrations at contemporary, rustic, waterfront and industrial New England estates, plus honeymoon destinations. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. Contemporary. This isn’t your grandmother’s wedding. Celebrate in style at...
bridalmusings.com

Indigenous Wedding Ideas Inspired By The Choctaw Tribe

“Celebrating in another’s culture must always be an invitation,” says photographer Theresa Kelly. And we’re thrilled to be invited a glimpse of this breathtaking wedding editorial inspired by the Choctaw Nation. In this Utah wedding workshop, photographer Manda Weaver invited photographers across the nation to take inspiration...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bridalmusings.com

The Wedding Budget

The wedding budget is a not-so-fun but very necessary part of planning your wedding. Talking about money can seem uncomfortable but here at Bridal Musings, we’re not ones to shy away from uncomfortable conversations!. 5 of Our Best Wedding Budget Posts. Here are 5 of our most useful, purse-friendly...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Woman's World

15 Popular 1950s Baby Girl Names That Are Ready for a Comeback

I love looking back at all the baby names that have come in and out of popularity over the years. Thanks to the some handy lists compiled by the Social Security Administration (SSA), it’s so easy to find out which ones parents loved the most during each decade. Although the SSA tracks eras dating all the way back to the 1800s, I couldn’t help but feel the my heart warm most while looking at the favorite names folks chose during the ‘50s — especially when I saw all the sweet names for baby girls!
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy