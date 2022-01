It appears many Americans who looked for a new home in 2021 had one goal in mind: to escape the clutches of the taxman. A handful of states that have relatively high income tax rates or overall tax burdens saw a flood of residents picking up stakes and moving in 2021, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U-Haul and United Van Lines. By contrast, more tax-friendly places gained residents.

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO