Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Narcotics

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday January fifteenth at around 3:15 PM Deputies were patrolling the area of State Route 336 in the Town of Fayette when they observed a motor vehicle traveling west bound displaying an inspection sticker that appeared to be expired. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and had found that the vehicle operator 27 year old Dennell Swain of Marigold Ave in Buffalo NY was driving while having a suspended NYS driver’s license. Dennell was issued an appearance ticket for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree for operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while having a suspended driver’s license and also issued a UTT for operating a motor vehicle with an expired NYS inspection.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO