In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are happy with the work Jake DeBrusk is doing. Has that changed his desire to want out? Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are getting good news as a couple of their key roster members might be making their way back to the lineup. The Vegas Golden Knights know they need to make a salary move to bring Jack Eichel back, but are trying to be patient, and are the Edmonton Oilers going to make changes after a terrible loss to the Ottawa Senators?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO