ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden team regroups after high court loss on shots-or-test

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing ahead with efforts to prod people to get COVID-19 shots after the Supreme Court...

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place

President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations. He said he would likely have to settle for “big chunks” of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress He said he believes important parts will be passed before the 2022 midterm elections and voters will back Democrats if they are fully informed — an assignment he said he will pursue by traveling the country.The president began the news conference by reeling off early successes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden blasts GOP as lacking a message heading into midterms

Facing the potential of losing control of Congress President Joe Biden entered the midterm election year on Wednesday pledging to connect more frequently with voters and present a starker contrast with Republicans aiming to blunt his agenda.During a nearly two-hour news conference marking his first anniversary in office, Biden promised to more frequently travel the country making a case that, despite persistent challenges during the pandemic, his administration has notched notable achievements. He repeatedly said he would use those opportunities to blast the GOP as standing for little more than opposition to him.“What are they for? What is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
arcamax.com

Employers are on their own after court guts Biden vaccine-or-testing mandate

With the U.S. Supreme Court blocking the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private companies, employers now face a patchwork of state rules on COVID-19 workplace safety. Different, and sometimes confusing, vaccine rules now apply across the economy based on the city, sector, funding source, and corporate policy. "There isn't a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
just-food.com

Supreme Court rejects Biden’s mandatory vaccines or testing at large firms

Large US companies, including food majors, will not have to insist their workers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 following a Supreme Court ruling. The Court decision also applies to mask wearing or regulatory testing. President Joe Biden wanted to make it compulsory for companies with more than 100 employees to enforce tough employment rules to slow the spread of the virus but the country’s top legal body ruled the mandate exceeded the administration’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden's consecutive losses at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has handed President Biden loss after loss in a series of tense legal battles. His most recent defeat — a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that would affect a sweeping number of employers — may be the most painful yet for the administration. The Supreme Court on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KDWN

After Biden’s first year, the virus and disunity rage on

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden came to office seeing two sicknesses in his country. Neither has abated a year later. The coronavirus is rampaging like never before, though now from a different variant. The other malady he spoke about from the inaugural stage last January was one of disunity. That’s only intensified since he implored Americans to “end this uncivil war.” He’s found some of his lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congress, a harrowing end to the Afghanistan war and rising fears for the future of democracy itself. But Biden also has scored notable achievements. Among them is an enormous infrastructure plan to renew foundational elements of American life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

After High Court Loss, OSHA Looks to Other Covid-Curbing Means

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to stay enforcement of OSHA’s shot-or-test mandate could limit some employers from implementing their own programs and signals trouble for the regulator’s other infectious disease rulemakings. The high court ruling Thursday put on hold a major component of President Joe Biden’s multipronged...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Ap#The White House#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Vaccine mandate news - live: Free rapid tests from Wednesday after Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid rule

The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.While the political right is praising the decision, there is an outcry from the medical community, and from the left. MSNBC host Joy Reid called the justices who chose to strike down...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Shot-or-Test Rule ‘Dead’ as High Court Dooms Further Litigation

The U.S. Supreme Court effectively killed President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers with its order blocking the measure, setting up the administration to withdraw the regulation or continue pointless litigation, legal observers said. Although a federal appeals court in Cincinnati is poised to consider the merits...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Sun

High Court Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate for Large Businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Biden’s pandemic-related vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses at a time of escalating Covid-19 infections while allowing his administration to enforce its separate vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities. The court acted after hearing arguments last Friday in the legal fight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule Questioned by Skeptical Chief Justice

Justices are hearing challenges to Biden’s vaccine policies. Supreme Court arguments come as U.S. sees omicron cases surge. sharply questioned the Biden administration’s multifaceted approach to boosting Covid-19 vaccinations across U.S. workplaces during arguments before the Supreme Court Friday, suggesting it should mainly be states’ responsibility. Roberts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Biden's shots-for-millions rule hinges on Supreme Court showdown

The fate of President Joe Biden's push to vaccinate millions of workers amid the latest COVID-19 surge rests with a U.S. Supreme Court likely to be wary of his assertion of broad federal power to confront the pandemic. The justices hear arguments Friday, Jan. 7, on two administration rules, one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Editorial: High court should strike down shot mandates

President Joe Biden's efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 through vaccine mandates will get the ultimate test on Friday — a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court. At the heart of this debate is just how much authority federal agencies have to apply such sweeping orders. Federal courts...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy