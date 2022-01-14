ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State AGs Appeal Dismissal of Their Antitrust Suit Against Facebook

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of attorneys general from nearly 50 states and territories appealed a judge's dismissal of its antitrust case against Facebook in a new filing on Friday. The states, led by New York AG Letitia James, argued the judge wrongly dismissed their case. Earlier this week, the district court...

