Whoa, Nellie! A new face is trotting her way into Hope Valley. Hearties, meet Amanda Wong, the actress playing Mei Sou on the upcoming season 9 of When Calls the Heart. The British Columbia native, who previously appeared on shows like ABC's drama A Million Little Things, boasts a seriously accomplished résumé. She speaks multiple languages, earned a masters in journalism from the University of Hong Kong and even holds a Guinness World Record for largest finger painting (an honor she scored while on a cruise with her family and about 2,000 others).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO