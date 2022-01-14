ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

State AGs appeal dismissal of their antitrust suit against Facebook

By Lauren Feiner, @lauren_feiner
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of attorneys general from nearly 50 states and territories appealed a judge's dismissal of its antitrust case against Facebook in a new filing on Friday. The states, led by New York AG Letitia James, argued the judge wrongly dismissed their case. Earlier this week, the district court...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 4

The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
WTOP

9 AGs back appeal of dismissed charges against officers who killed Ghaisar

Three months after a federal judge ruled two U.S. Park Police officers were immune from charges in the killing of unarmed Virginia driver Bijan Ghaisar, nine attorneys general are asking a higher court to reconsider. After state prosecutors in Virginia appealed a U.S. district judge’s decision finding federal officers Lucas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
