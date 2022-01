Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo have announced they'll be going on indefinite hiatus at the end of this year. "We have come to the conclusion that because we have truly achieved our core mission as a band, we would love to end this project on the highest note possible," they write. "Since first starting as a music collective on the streets of Tokyo in 2012, we never, ever imagined being able to play all over the world for our amazing audiences. It is all because of you that this was ever possible...and to this we are eternally grateful."

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO