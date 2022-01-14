Photos of the Week: Voting rights, former Sen. Harry Reid and snowy owls

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, third from the right, walks by an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Jan. 9. Associated Press/Yuki Iwamura

U.S. biker Ricky Brabec handles the dunes during stage eight of the Dakar Rally between al-Dawadimi and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 10. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Tourists wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under traditional Chinese lanterns on display ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 10. Associated Press/Vincent Thian

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci shows a screen grab of a campaign website while answering questions from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) during a Senate Health Committee hearing to discuss COVID-19 on Jan. 11. Greg Nash

President Biden and Vice President Harris pause with Martin Luther King III and other members of the King family after a wreath laying at the tomb of Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, on Jan. 11 in Atlanta. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky

Floodwaters cover a residential street in Brazil on Jan. 11. Landslides have killed at least 12 people since the weekend in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, which has been pummeled by intense rainfall, and authorities are monitoring dams that could burst. Associated Press/Eugenio Savio

Vice President Harris speaks before President Biden to a crowd in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, on Jan. 11 in Atlanta. Associated Press/Patrick Semansky

In this photo provided by the Tokyo Zoological Park Society, Japanese-born twin pandas Xiao Xiao, top, and Lei Lei, bottom, are seen together at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Jan. 12. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP

Landra Reid touches the casket of her husband, former Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik

Senators pay respects to the late Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) as his remains lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 12. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool

Icicles form on Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park in New York City on Jan. 12. New York temperatures rose above the freezing mark Friday but are expected to drop down below freezing again with snow possible for the coming weekend. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

President Biden speaks to reporters after a Democratic caucus luncheon at the Senate Russell Office Building to discuss voting rights and filibuster reform on Jan. 13. Greg Nash

A snowy owl looks for food at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13. Greg Nash

A snowy owl looks for food at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13. Greg Nash

Student activists wearing masks with the colors of the pro-independence East Turkistan flag, pose for a photograph during a rally outside the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, to protest the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Jan. 14. Dozens of students staged the rally demanding the cancellation of the Beijing Olympics over alleged human rights violations against the Muslim Uyghur ethnic minority in China's region of Xinjiang.

Associated Press/Tatan Syuflana

A worker tries to close a bullet-pierced window of a street shop in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Jan. 14. Life in Almaty has started returning to normal after days of unrest that saw cars and buses torched, government buildings stormed and set ablaze, the airport seized and the sound of gunfire ringing out.

Associated Press/Sergei Grits

Germany's Simon Jocher speeds down the course during a World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, on Jan. 14. Associated Press/Gabriele Facciotti

Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.