1/14 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BYRON — The Winnebago girls bounced right back from their first loss of the season to show they are still the team to beat in the Big Northern Conference with a 65-43 pounding of Byron on Wednesday. The star senior for Winnebago (22-1, 5-0 BNC), returning all-stater Miyah Brown, scored 17 points, but she didn't start after...

WINNEBAGO, IL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO