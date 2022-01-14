ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/14 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Snider 74 Homestead 69 F
South Side 41 Concordia 58 F
North Side at Northrop ppd.
Wayne at Bishop Dwenger ppd.
Bishop Luers 52 Carroll 66 F
Lakewood Park 42 Canterbury 73 F
Leo 63 New Haven 69 F
Huntington North 34 Columbia City 40 F
DeKalb at East Noble ppd.
Norwell 65 Bellmont 56 F

ACAC Tournament Semifinals
Southern Wells 31 Jay County 67 F
Bluffton 43 Woodlan 58 F

NECC Tournament Semifinals
Fremont 42 Central Noble 61 F
Prairie Heights 31 Eastside 59 F

Manchester 53 Wabash 58 F
Rochester 36 Tippecanoe Valley 59 F
Whitko 54 Southwood 61 F
Peru 36 Maconaquah 61 F
Goshen 47 Warsaw 48 F
Blackford 44 Mississinewa 51 F
Oak Hill 59 Eastbrook 39 F
Frankton 53 Madison-Grant 50 F
Marion 67 Arsenal Tech 96 F

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Snider 66 Homestead 71 F
South Side 66 Concordia 59 F
North Side 21 Northrop 72 F
Wayne 52 Bishop Dwenger 58 F
Bishop Luers 42 Carroll 62 F

ACAC Tournament Semifinals
Southern Wells22 Jay County 64 F
Heritage 29 Woodlan 58 F

NECC Tournament Semifinals
Churubusco 18 Angola46 F
Prairie Heights 34 Garrett 50 F

Leo 58 New Haven 19 F
Peru 36 Maconaquah 61 F
Blackford 60 Mississinewa 38 F

