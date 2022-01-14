Leo’s Htoo picks St. Francis, Barbour to Lawrence University
LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of talented seniors are heading to the next level as Samuel Htoo (St. Francis) and Jackson Barbour (Lawrence University) signed letters of intent on Friday afternoon.
Htoo is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman that played on both sides of the football for the Lions. He’ll also compete for the USF track and field program in the throwing events.
Barbour was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Lions. Last year as a senior he rushed for 300 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing for 324 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
Leo won the Northeast Eight conference title and finished 11-1 overall this past fall.
