ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo-cedarville, IN

Leo’s Htoo picks St. Francis, Barbour to Lawrence University

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0J7X_0dm912od00

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of talented seniors are heading to the next level as Samuel Htoo (St. Francis) and Jackson Barbour (Lawrence University) signed letters of intent on Friday afternoon.

Htoo is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman that played on both sides of the football for the Lions. He’ll also compete for the USF track and field program in the throwing events.

Barbour was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Lions. Last year as a senior he rushed for 300 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing for 324 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Leo won the Northeast Eight conference title and finished 11-1 overall this past fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

1/19 Prep Basketball Recap – Leo tops Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo turned a two-point lead at halftime into a double-digit win as the 3A no. 6 Lions bested SAC power Snider 72-59 at Kilmer Court on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action. Caedmon Bontrager paced the Lions with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Trey Hiteshew added 16 […]
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Cushingberry nets career-high 36 points, USF wins seventh in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Antwaan Cushingberry scored a career-high 36 points to lead St. Francis to its seventh-straight win, a 90-75 victory over Bethel on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center. Carroll High School graduate David Ejah chipped in with 22 points and 9 rebounds for the Cougars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
City
Leo-cedarville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Leo-cedarville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
WANE 15

Brian Esposito named TinCaps new manager as team’s staff announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After managing the Indianapolis Indians for the last four years Brian Esposito is heading two hours north on I-69 to continue his career as the 42-year old has been tabbed the new manager of the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Esposito was a catcher in his playing days, briefly spending time in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#American Football#Lions#Usf#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Taylor’s big night leads Mad Ants over Long Island Nets

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (WANE) – Terry Taylor posted 35 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday night to lead the Mad Ants to a road win over the Long Island Nets by a score of 125-115. Gabe York added 23 points for the Mad Ants. The Mad Ants are back in action on Thursday when they face […]
NBA
WANE 15

1/18 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball PollBy The Associated PressThe Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:Class 4AW-L Pts Prv Chesterton (9) 12-0 230 2 Carmel (3) 10-3 187 4 Fishers 13-2 164 5 Zionsville 9-2 135 1 Valparaiso 13-2 124 6 Westfield […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WANE 15

New York Mayor Adams gets dunked on for MLK-sports comparison

Adams' comments were greeted by some applause, although boos and even someone shouting "Shut the f--- up" could also be heard. The NYC mayor, only in office for a few weeks, didn't fare any better on social media, where Adams' words were knocked and memed.
WANE 15

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in Memphis court for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared before a judge in a Memphis court for the first time on Wednesday. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were arraigned Wednesday morning. Video of their appearance can be seen in the player at the top of this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy