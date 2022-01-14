ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund beats Freiburg 5-1

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice to propel Borussia Dortmund to a 5-1 win over Freiburg and close the gap to Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to three points on Friday. Belgian right back Thomas Meunier got Dortmund underway with two goals from corners in the opening...

