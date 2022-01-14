Zendaya Pays Emotional Tribute To The Late Ronnie Spector Ahead Of Playing Her In Biopic

There are singers who speak to us for and about New York, people who will never rep another city. For me, it has always been Debbie Harry, Mariah Carey, and at the root, Ronnie Spector. Straight out of Spanish Harlem, Spector died Tuesday at 78 after a brief battle of cancer. In the early Sixties, with her sister Estelle Bennett and her cousin Nedra Talley, Veronica Bennett formed and drove The Ronettes, the one girl group that ruled them all. They embodied a certain half-mad teenage longing and established the standard for mascara bravado, the embrace of style as armor and emotionality as psychic moat. Her story has been tied to that of Phil Spector like the innocent to a bucket of concrete, as you would be, too, if you were imprisoned by a convicted murder who stole your shoes. Time will not be kind to a guy who liked echo, because the music favors the woman who held sway over pop music. Chrissie Hydne’s vibrato? Lifted whole hog from Ronnie. That undying love in the reflective aluminum glow, that quick-before-they-catch-us Capulet tremble? That’s Ronnie, passed down directly into Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Money and Joey Ramone and Johnny Thunders. If Amy Winehouse took the sweaters and the swagger and the liquid liner, it was the boys who submitted fully to Ronnie. Nobody gets more melodramatic about Saturday night than a boy with a new jean jacket.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO