ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zendaya Pays Emotional Tribute To The Late Ronnie Spector Ahead Of Playing Her In Biopic

By Tracey Johnson
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zendaya dreams big. Not only is she an executive producer on the hit show "Euphoria," but she has other aspirations too. In an interview with Vogue Australia, the Emmy Award-winning actor revealed that she hopes to be a filmmaker one day and create content "that I haven't seen before." However, Zendaya...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ronnie Spector death: Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons tributes to ‘icon’

Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector, following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You” and “Walking In the Rain”, died on Wednesday after a brief illness from cancer, her family said.Beach Boys co-founder Wilson, who reportedly became obsessed with “Be My Baby”, said he was heartbroken by the news.“I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and...
CELEBRITIES
Observer

We Are all Her Babies: Ronnie Spector Was the Voice of New York

There are singers who speak to us for and about New York, people who will never rep another city. For me, it has always been Debbie Harry, Mariah Carey, and at the root, Ronnie Spector. Straight out of Spanish Harlem, Spector died Tuesday at 78 after a brief battle of cancer. In the early Sixties, with her sister Estelle Bennett and her cousin Nedra Talley, Veronica Bennett formed and drove The Ronettes, the one girl group that ruled them all. They embodied a certain half-mad teenage longing and established the standard for mascara bravado, the embrace of style as armor and emotionality as psychic moat. Her story has been tied to that of Phil Spector like the innocent to a bucket of concrete, as you would be, too, if you were imprisoned by a convicted murder who stole your shoes. Time will not be kind to a guy who liked echo, because the music favors the woman who held sway over pop music. Chrissie Hydne’s vibrato? Lifted whole hog from Ronnie. That undying love in the reflective aluminum glow, that quick-before-they-catch-us Capulet tremble? That’s Ronnie, passed down directly into Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Money and Joey Ramone and Johnny Thunders. If Amy Winehouse took the sweaters and the swagger and the liquid liner, it was the boys who submitted fully to Ronnie. Nobody gets more melodramatic about Saturday night than a boy with a new jean jacket.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ronnie Spector
The Independent

Zendaya: Knowing Ronnie Spector is the greatest honour of my life

Zendaya has said knowing Ronnie Spector has been “one of the greatest honours of my life” following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer, who was known for such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.Sharing a black and white image of Spector on Instagram, Spider-Man star Zendaya said the news of her death “breaks my heart”. View this post on Instagram A...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Zendaya Honors Ronnie Spector: ‘Thank You for Sharing Your Life With Me’

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” Zendaya wrote. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Extensions#Hbo#Npr#Vogue Australia#Instagram#Polaroid
mendocinobeacon.com

Ronnie Spector

Ronnie was the Ultimate Girl Group lead...she was real, believable, romantic and so much a part of the soundtrack of millions of souls. She is part of mine forever. Thank you for giving me the best memories of my time with your lovely voice. Sing now with the angels. Zoraida...
MUSIC
NME

Ronnie Spector revised her memoir just weeks before her death

Ronnie Spector finished revising her 1990 memoir Be My Baby… just weeks before her death, with a new edition expected in the spring. The ’60s icon and leader of The Ronettes died on Wednesday (January 12) “after a brief battle with cancer”, her family confirmed in a statement. She was 78 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mic

Zendaya on the legendary Ronnie Spector: "You are a magical force of greatness"

Zendaya has become a cultural touchstone, and she recently honored yet another iconic figure, the late Ronnie Spector. Spector was the lead singer of American rock and roll outfit The Ronettes, a “girl band” that changed the way we look at “girl bands.” Spector passed away on January 12th at age 78. Zendaya has been set to play Spector in an A24 biopic since 2020. According to PopSugar, Spector chose Zendaya herself for the part — and Zendaya’s post in remembrance of her is evidence of their close bond.
CELEBRITIES
bestclassicbands.com

Ronnie Spector Talks About ‘Be My Baby’ and Her Biggest Influence

The lead singer of the 1963 smash, “Be My Baby,” was born Veronica Bennett into a multi-racial family in New York City on August 10, 1943. In her teens, she formed the Ronettes with her older sister, Estelle, and her cousin, Nedra Talley. Phil Spector signed them to his own label in 1963 and they soon released several hits including “Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” and the biggest, “Be My Baby.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Bob Saget's 'Full House' Co-Stars Pay Their Respects With Emotional Tributes to the Late Comic

Bob Saget's on-screen family is sharing their love and memories of the late comedian, following his untimely death on Sunday at the age of 65. In the wake of the comedian and sitcom star's death, many of his former Full House and Fuller House co-stars and decades-long friends took to social media to express their shock and heartbreak at the tragic circumstances.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Ronnie Spector Played a Massive Role in E Street Band History

The late Ronnie Spector spent the bulk of her long career making catchy, dynamic music that’s stood the test of time. Look more closely at the record she made and something becomes clear: Spector is someone who was able to bring together seemingly-disparate aspects of the music industry. From her time in the Ronettes to a solo record featuring contributions from Joey Ramone, Spector made great music with a variety of collaborators.
MUSIC
Page Six

Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and more stars pay tribute to André Leon Talley

Celebrities and fashion gurus mourned the loss of André Leon Talley after the former Vogue creative director died at the age of 73 on Tuesday. “Love you Andre,” Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story along with photo of herself holding hands with the fashion legend at the 2018 CFDA Awards. She added a broken-heart emoji to her message.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy