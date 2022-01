If the pandemic has proved anything, it’s both how resilient the healthcare system in the U.S. really is, as well as how much care and attention it needs. Resiliency has extended to healthcare information technology, a critical supporting element to the whole system. Rick Bryant, the healthcare chief technical officer at Veritas, said that means providers are more willing to entrust critical data and applications to commercial cloud providers. It turns out, traditional acquisition and installation of servers and network gear – for example, for surge-capacity clinics – simply takes too long.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO