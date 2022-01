Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock – a senior pastor at Georgia’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr preached up until his death – issued a pointed rebuke at his Senate colleagues who have invoked the words of the late civil rights leader while obstructing the passage of a bill to protect and expand voting rights.“You cannot honour Martin Luther King and work to dismantle his legacy at the same time,” he said.He continued: “I will not sit quietly while some make Dr King the victim of identity theft … You do not get to offer praises in memory of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO