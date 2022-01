January 1 marked a milestone — the implementation of the first major consumer protection law since the Affordable Care Act took effect nearly a decade ago. Consumer legislation doesn’t come easily in this era of super-slick corporate lobbying and a lack of interest in consumer affairs by politicians, so it’s something of a celebration that the new law even passed. The law takes the patient out of potential disputes between a health care provider — a doctor or a hospital, for example — and the patient over whether the patient is obligated to pay any so-called surprise bills. Those are the unexpected charges above what the patient’s insurer is expected to pay when they use in-network providers. The new law prohibits doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers from requiring patients to pay those additional amounts and sets up an arbitration process for medical practitioners to duke it out with insurers and others who pay the bills.

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO