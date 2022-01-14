Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Won't play Friday

Sacramento — The NBA can be very unforgiving for building brotherhood bonds and putting roots into a city as a new home and other players as teammates. It could be here one day and gone the next. Such was the case with Pistons guard Rodney McGruder, who has been one of the Pistons’ veteran role players for the past two seasons. Last week, the Pistons were looking to advance their rebuild by trading McGruder and getting a nice young prospect in Denver’s Bol Bol.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO