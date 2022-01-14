ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Won't play Friday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

McGruder (not with team) is listed as out for Friday's contest against the Raptors. McGruder hasn't rejoined...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
Bol Bol
Rodney Mcgruder
NBA

McGruder, Stewart stand out as Pistons fall to Warriors

It's called the Chase Center because a large commercial bank paid a reported $300 million over 20 years to slap its name on the new home of the Golden State Warriors. Not really because the Pistons, like so many other visitors, spend most games in a futile chase of the NBA juggernaut.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons welcome back veteran McGruder after deal comes unraveled

Sacramento — The NBA can be very unforgiving for building brotherhood bonds and putting roots into a city as a new home and other players as teammates. It could be here one day and gone the next. Such was the case with Pistons guard Rodney McGruder, who has been one of the Pistons' veteran role players for the past two seasons. Last week, the Pistons were looking to advance their rebuild by trading McGruder and getting a nice young prospect in Denver's Bol Bol.
NBA
#Pistons#Raptors#Suns
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: "I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He's Gone In The Opposite Direction."

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
Phoenix Suns
Toronto Raptors
Detroit Pistons
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday's Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon's matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams' absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA

