INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Three Independence police officers are being publicly lauded for their efforts during this week's massive snowstorm. In the first act of kindness, an 81-year-old man on Butternut Ridge Drive feared he would be trapped inside his home as two feet of snow and ice piled up on his driveway. With no one to call, he dialed the Independence Police Department, and not long long afterward Officers Mario Mileti and Andrew Neuman were on the scene to shovel him out.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO