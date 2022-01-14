Wizards' Greg Monroe: Assigned to G League

Beal (COVID-19 protocols) contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 117-98 win over the 76ers. Making his return after a three-game COVID-19-related absence, Beal was back in the starting lineup at shooting guard, sending rookie Corey Kispert to the bench. Beal was relatively quiet in his 33 minutes -- he failed to reach 20 points for the first time since Dec. 13 -- though it's very possible he was battling some conditioning issues, as he was a game-time call leading up to tipoff. With an off day Tuesday, expect Beal to be in action again Wednesday against the Nets.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO