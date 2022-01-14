ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Greg Monroe: Assigned to G League

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Monroe won't play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Monroe
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Daniel Gafford
CBS Sports

Greg Monroe: Time over with Washington

Washington didn't re-sign Monroe after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Monroe briefly held a rotation spot in his first two games with Washington, but he didn't play in any of the Wizards' last three games after falling down the pecking order once Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant made their returns from long-term absences. With no extra roster spot available for Washington to keep in the fold on another 10-day pact, Monroe will stick around in the G League with the Wizards' affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.
NBA
CBS Sports

Greg Monroe: Decent output off bench

Monroe posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 22 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Swarm. Monroe returned to the G League following a short stint with the Wizards in the NBA, and while it remains to be seen if he'll get another 10-day deal with another franchise, he continues to be productive for the Go-Go even if he's not starting. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in his two appearances in the G League regular season so far.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Returns with 13 points, six dimes

Beal (COVID-19 protocols) contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 117-98 win over the 76ers. Making his return after a three-game COVID-19-related absence, Beal was back in the starting lineup at shooting guard, sending rookie Corey Kispert to the bench. Beal was relatively quiet in his 33 minutes -- he failed to reach 20 points for the first time since Dec. 13 -- though it's very possible he was battling some conditioning issues, as he was a game-time call leading up to tipoff. With an off day Tuesday, expect Beal to be in action again Wednesday against the Nets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#The Trail Blazers#The G League
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy