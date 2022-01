With the recent news of Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz’s huge extension, one must wonder what the ultimate goal is for Iowa Football?. A few days ago, news broke of the Iowa Hawkeyes coming to terms with legendary head coach Kirk Ferentz that will keep him at the sideline’s helm through the 2029 college football season. With that said, does anyone wonder why this was the move that Iowa football made?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO