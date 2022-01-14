ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Assigned to G League

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Sarr was assigned to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
NBA
On3.com

Ashton Hagans has career night in G-League

Ashton Hagans left Kentucky for the NBA at the end of the 2019-2020 season. Since then, he has yet to find himself a permanent home. In his latest stop with Raptors 905, the G-League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, he had one of the best games of his young basketball career.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Sent to G League

The Timberwolves assigned Bolmaro to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday. After exiting the NBA's health and safety protocols over the weekend, Bolmaro made his return to action in Sunday's 119-99 win over the Warriors, playing two minutes of garbage time while recording no statistics. The rookie isn't expected to be a regular part of head coach Chris Finch's rotation in Minnesota, so he'll head to the G League on a short-term basis to pick up some meaningful run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Luka Garza: Heads to G League

Garza was assigned to the Motor City Cruise on Monday. Garza totaled five points and three rebounds in seven minutes during Sunday's 135-108 loss to the Suns. He's expected to get increased playing time during his stint in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cassius Stanley: Assigned to G League

Stanley was assigned to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Monday. Stanley signed back-to-back 10-day contracts with the Pistons and appeared in seven games, averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 20.1 minutes during those contests. He's expected to get extended run during his time in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Paul Reed: Heads to G League

Reed was assigned to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports. Reed played four minutes and grabbed one rebound during Monday's loss to the Wizards. He's expected to get increased run during his time in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Markus Howard: Recalled from G League

Howard rejoined the Nuggets for practice Tuesday after he was recalled from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Howard has made 17 appearances for the Nuggets this season and is averaging 4.2 points across 6.9 minutes during those games. Other than Jamal Murray (knee), the Nuggets' backcourt is starting to look full again as Austin Rivers (illness) is practicing and expected to return to action soon, so barring a blowout, Howard is unlikely to crack the rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jemerrio Jones: Notches G League double-double

Jones finished with 16 points (8-8 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and one steals over 27 minutes for Wisconsin in a 113-109 victory versus Windy City on Sunday. Jones spent some time in the NBA with the Lakers in December and January but saw action in only...
NBA

