Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Assigned to G League

Howard rejoined the Nuggets for practice Tuesday after he was recalled from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Howard has made 17 appearances for the Nuggets this season and is averaging 4.2 points across 6.9 minutes during those games. Other than Jamal Murray (knee), the Nuggets' backcourt is starting to look full again as Austin Rivers (illness) is practicing and expected to return to action soon, so barring a blowout, Howard is unlikely to crack the rotation.
