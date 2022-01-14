Winter Storm Warning; 6 to 12 inches expected

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerously cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some spots may experience wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 degrees. Lake effect snow is likely tonight in parts of northwest Indiana. Porter County and La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening due to the chance of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Sunny, breezy, and cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind, gusting to 25 miles per hour, will make it feel like the single digits in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Friday. Not as windy, but wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Scattered light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend through early next week. Highs will be in the 20s starting Friday through the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low of 6°. Wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 17°. Wind chills in the single digits. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 25. Wind chills in the teens.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 44 MINUTES AGO