OSF, UnityPoint put out call for blood donations amid critical shortage

hoiabc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(25 NEWS) - Due to a critical, nationwide shortage of blood, OSF Healthcare and UnityPoint - Central Illinois are changing how they use and store blood products...

www.hoiabc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
