OSF, UnityPoint put out call for blood donations amid critical shortage

The American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood as it faces a shortage, noting that January is National Blood Donor Month. The organization says blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments for accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and seriously ill patients who cannot wait. The nation faces its highest surge of COVID-19 cases, as well as winter weather, compounding the dire blood inventory situation, the American Red Cross said in a news release.
