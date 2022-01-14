OSF, UnityPoint put out call for blood donations amid critical shortage

Blood supplies are getting dangerously low in parts of the country, including Central Illinois… prompting an urgent call for blood donation. ImpactLife says the holiday season and the resurgence of COVID has kept donations way down. As a result, while it tries to keep a five-day supply of blood on hand, it has only about a three-day supply overall… and only one to two days’ supply of high-demand blood types like O and AB. The organization is urging donors to come forward and schedule an appointment to give blood.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO