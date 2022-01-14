ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Record volume of certified gas hits US markets after strong commitments in 2021

By Kelsey Hallahan
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Record volumes of gas certified for its environmental credentials have come to the market after nearly two dozen US gas producers committed to external assessment of their emissions and ESG criteria last year. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Over the last week,...

www.spglobal.com

spglobal.com

China's 2022 electricity consumption growth to slow as economy cools

2022 power demand growth likely lower than 2021: Platts Analytics. China to account for more than half of global power demand growth: IEA. China's 2022 power demand growth is expected to slow as the country's economy cools and fuel prices rise, following a 10.3% year on year increase in 2021 that accounted for nearly half of the total increase in global electricity consumption.
spglobal.com

Australia to recognize carbon credits from new sources including blue carbon

Australia carbon market has achieved 100 million tons of emission abatement. Australia has expanded the types of projects that will be allowed to generate carbon credits under its Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) scheme to include coastal wetland carbon sinks, plantation forestry, biomethane, and industrial fuel switching, the Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction said in a statement Jan. 19.
spglobal.com

Global refinery closures outweigh new capacity in 2021: IEA

Refinery closures outweighed new capacity in 2021, leading to a drop in global capacity for the first time in 30 years, the International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report Jan. 19. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Global capacity fell by 730,000...
spglobal.com

ANALYSIS: European diesel tightness widens backwardation to 3-year highs in January

European diesel market structure has rallied to a strong backwardation in January, widening further from December, as changing middle distillate yields and trade flows limit diesel supply. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Backwardation widens rapidly. Intermonth spreads in the ICE low sulfur gasoil...
spglobal.com

2020s crucial for expanding global hydrogen market, says PwC

The 2020s will be "crucial" for expanding the global low-carbon hydrogen market, with advances needed in supply, demand, transport and storage as well as regulatory frameworks, PwC commodity risk management head Folker Trepte said Jan. 19 at the Chile 2022 Green Hydrogen Summit. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
spglobal.com

Wider discounts seen for prompt LNG cargo deliveries to Northwest Europe

Northwest Europe delivered LNG's discount to the Dutch TTF gas hub front-month contract price has widened significantly as cargoes fight for limited slots amid weaker-than-normal winter demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Opportunities to float longer to wait out the market -- given...
MarketWatch

Oil extends gains after reports that an explosion disrupted flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

Oil futures gained more ground in electronic trading late Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices near $87 a barrel after settling at their highest level in more than seven years. Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas said it cut oil flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline after an explosion near the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, Reuters reported Tuesday. In a translated statement, Botas said the pipeline would be put back into operation as soon as possible, once necessary measures are taken. The pipeline carries more than 450,000 barrels from northern Iraq into the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan (Turkey), according to a tweet from Javier Blas, energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg. The news of the disruption to the pipeline's flow of oil follows Tuesday's price rise to their highest levels since 2014, which were triggered by an attack on oil infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. In electronic trading, February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.89, up from Tuesday’s settlement at $85.43.
spglobal.com

Sempra's Cameron LNG downsizes expansion plans, touts emissions benefits

Sempra proposed design changes to the expansion of its Cameron LNG export terminal that would lower the overall production capacity and postpone the timeline for commercially sanctioning the project to 2023. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Cameron LNG, the subsidiary that owns and...
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures slip, tracking bearish mood in financial markets

Crude oil futures were lower in mid-morning trade in Asia Jan. 20, tracking the bearish mood in the broader financial markets, as investors took the chance to book profits after oil flow resumed on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline and US crude oil stocks reportedly rose last week. Not registered?. Receive daily...
spglobal.com

Saudi energy minister hones plea to target carbon emission; not oil and gas

Key producers looking to keep oil, gas on table in climate talks. Countries are asking for domestic net-zero roadmaps: IEA's Birol. Saudi Arabia's energy minister has renewed a plea for the world to take an energy-agnostic approach to curb climate-harming greenhouse gases rather than shunning oil and gas, calling on those calling for an end to fossil fuels to show their "true colors".
