Smashbox just launched four skin-defending face primers. Smashbox invented face primers. Okay, not really, but when the Californian brand launched its first primer in 1996, it came fueled by the need for innovation, poised to shift the industry for years to come. Fast forward to the heyday of YouTube beauty tutorials, and no “full face get ready with me” was complete without a recommendation of some variation of primer from its Photo Finish line. And still, ask any beauty guru today — Smashbox face primers are an indisputable holy grail. Now, somehow, with its new Photo Finish Screensilk Primers, it just got even better.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO