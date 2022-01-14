ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli is ordered to return $64M, barred from drug industry

WABE
WABE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Martin Shkreli must return $64.6 million in profits he and his former company reaped from raising the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim, a federal judge ruled Friday while also barring the provocative, imprisoned ex-CEO from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life. U.S. District...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.On Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require all employees to be vaccinated by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Shkreli
Person
Donald Trump
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

3 in 4 Marylanders do not believe vaccine mandates are an attack on their freedom, reveals survey.

The Supreme Court recently blocked an enforcement of a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Majority of respondents believe politicians should disclose their own vaccine status. Infographic showing vaccine mandate views in each state. As the Delta variant began to recede and our individual freedoms began to return to some semblance of normality, Omicron […] The post 3 in 4 Marylanders do not believe vaccine mandates are an attack on their freedom, reveals survey. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Price#Generic Drug#Pharma Bro#Turing Pharmaceuticals#Congress#Vyera Pharmaceuticals Llc#Illegall
Wyoming News

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FTC
Michigan Advance

Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Michigan vote be punished?

Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office had referred the investigation into the fraudulent 2020 Electoral College certificate submitted by state Republicans to federal prosecutors.  During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” the Democrat said her office had referred the case to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Michigan, […] The post Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Michigan vote be punished? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy