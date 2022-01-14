ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

PennDOT: Road restrictions starting to take place as winter weather hits the region

By Aaron Marrie, Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Av5LF_0dm8vmke00

LASTEST UPDATE: Effective 7:23 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily increasing the vehicle tier restriction to Tier 4 on the entirety of Interstate 99. In Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.

Effective 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily increasing the vehicle tier level restriction from Tier 2 to Tier 3 on both Interstate 70 and 99. Interstate 70 includes Bedford county and Interstate 99 includes Bedford and Blair counties.

Effective 6:18 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily increasing the vehicle tier level restriction to Tier 4 between Exit 97/DuBois-Brockway to exit 161/Bellefonte on Interstate 80. In Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.

Effective 5:56 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily increasing the vehicle tier level restriction from Tier 2 to Tier 3 in Bedford and Blair counties on Interstate 99.

Effective 5:10 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 from Exit 97/DuBois Brockway to exit 161/Bellefonte . Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Effective 4:56 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 70 in Bedford, US Route 22 in Blair, Cambria, and Huntingdon counties, and Route 219 in Cambria and Somerset Counties to 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Effective 4:43 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 99/ US 220 in Altoona, Bedford, and exit: US 119 North towards Indiana to 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Effective at 3:33 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 99 in Centre County to 45 mph.

HARRISBURG, Pa ( WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has updated their list of vehicle restrictions that they put out Friday due to the snowy weather hitting the Central PA area and most of Pennsylvania.

PennDOT says that the road restrictions include both speed and vehicle restrictions. Below are all of the road restrictions slated to take effect.

Effective at 3:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80;
  • PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to Cranberry (Exit 28), and then from Breezewood (Exit 161) to the New Jersey Border, including all western extensions
  • PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80;
  • U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border;
  • Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective at 3:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • PA Turnpike I-76 from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161)

Effective at 5:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • All interstates north of I-80, including I-80
  • I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey Border

Effective at 5:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • I-70 east of I-79; and
  • I-79 north of I-80;
  • I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99;
  • The entire length of I-86;
  • The entire length of I-90; and
  • I-99.

Effective at 7:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Effective at 11:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

  • I-81 north of I-84;
  • I-84; and
  • I-380.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
  • motorcycles.
  • buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
  • motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Below is a chart from PennDOT with a visual representation of all vehicle tiers.

PA Weather Event Speed/Vehi… by WTAJ News

PennDOT again is urging motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is not avoidable, use caution, reduce speeds, and beware of changing weather conditions. Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash that closed roadway

UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash that closed a stretch of roadway in Centre County Friday morning. The crash occurred on State Route 350 in Rush Township when the driver of a car who was driving down the hill lost control and crashed into […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Solar Panels bring power to Putt’s Camp at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Putt’s Camp at Raystown Lake has a new addition: electricity powered by solar panels. The project is part of a vision from the Friends of Raystown Lake who work to protect and enhance the local resources. It was made possible through a donation from Sunoco. Campers can use the electricity […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf administration gives $2.7 million for fuel transportation projects to improve air quality

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that more than $2.7 million in Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIG) to 18 cleaner fuel transportation projects, The goal of these grants is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as other air pollutants. “These projects will help every […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

High levels of rare deer tick virus detected in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An unusually high infection rate of the Deer Tick Virus (DTV) has been detected at Lawrence Township Recreational Park in Clearfield County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Out of the 25 sampled ticks, 92% (23) were positive for Deer Tick Virus. The DEP said the previously […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Bedford County, PA
State
Indiana State
City
Brockway, PA
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Bedford, PA
WTAJ

Parking revenue indicates drop-off in Farm Show attendance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show returned as an in-person event this month, but parking revenue suggests many stayed away during the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Agriculture said Thursday that parking revenue was down by more than 40% from 2020, the most recent in-person show. Last year’s show was done virtually. Parking […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Blair County receives over $11M in funding for two projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two projects in Blair County – Northern Blair County Regional Sewer Authority and Curryville Water Authority – received millions of dollars in funding to improve water systems. According to Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Jim Gregory (R-80), $8.7 million in state financing was awarded to the Northern Blair County Regional […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, some of them missing

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Extreme Weather#Interstate 70#Route 219#Interstate 99 Us 220#Ptc
WTAJ

Juniata Township residents still frustrated over campground project

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Juniata Township residents are still expressing frustrations over the proposed 42-acre campsite located on Piney Ridge Road. Residents have asked the township supervisor to remove the proposed project for months. However, the issue has yet to be resolved, and now residents are asking for help from other officials. The main reason […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County addresses rising homeless crisis as winter temperatures drop

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Within a matter of months, Centre County has seen the number of homeless community members reaching out for assistance skyrocket. The county has received close to $20 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the department of adult services said the amount of funding and programming available shines […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Governor Wolf to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has been criticized by lawmakers for not engaging in the redistricting process. He will ultimately sign or veto whatever is sent to him. He doesn’t believe his role is to get involved in drawing congressional boundaries, but gave lawmakers fairness standards they should follow. Governor Wolf is the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. confirms feds investigating unemployment system hack

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) said Friday it will provide unemployment compensation claimants free credit monitoring and confirmed it has “been coordinating with relevant federal partners on the investigation” into the apparent hack. In a release to media, the department said it “is taking precautionary step​s to protect claimants even […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Traffic
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf awards $8 million for increasing school safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that $8 million in Safe School Targeted grants have been awarded to 303 local education agencies to help make schools safer throughout the Commonwealth. The grants will be used by the local education agencies to help fund things such as enacting new […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

PA’s unemployment rate falls to 5.4 percent in December

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A preliminary employment situation report for December 2021 shows that the Commonwealth continues to regain lost jobs and bounce back from the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released a report Friday saying that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in December. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Department of Conservation accepting applications for grants to fund parks, recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Friday, Jan 21 that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects across the state. “DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania set state record for gambling revenue in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania set another annual record for gambling revenue in the era of online gambling and sports betting, state regulators said, reporting that casinos and other operators won more than $4.7 billion from gamblers in calendar year 2021 in one of the nation’s largest commercial casino states. The rebound continues after pandemic-related […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lawmakers make new push to privatize liquor sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For decades, Republicans have tried to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business, but have been unsuccessful. However, a new approach that would let voters decide may have the GOP popping champagne corks in the next few years. “I want to take the government out of the liquor business very simply […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

18,955 new COVID cases reported, 75.2% of residents vaccinated Jan. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 75.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 18,955 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing the state total to 2,542,544 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

UPS Store in Altoona to show support for active, retired military

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A UPS Store in Altoona is looking to give thanks to both active military and veterans by performing Operation: Sealed With A Kiss (S.W.A.K.). Operation: S.W.A.K. involves getting a box filled with greeting cards for both active duty military and retired veterans and delivering them to Altoona VA hospital and also Veteran’s […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy