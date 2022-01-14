PennDOT: Road restrictions starting to take place as winter weather hits the region

LASTEST UPDATE: Effective 7:23 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily increasing the vehicle tier restriction to Tier 4 on the entirety of Interstate 99. In Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.

Effective 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily increasing the vehicle tier level restriction from Tier 2 to Tier 3 on both Interstate 70 and 99. Interstate 70 includes Bedford county and Interstate 99 includes Bedford and Blair counties.

Effective 6:18 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily increasing the vehicle tier level restriction to Tier 4 between Exit 97/DuBois-Brockway to exit 161/Bellefonte on Interstate 80. In Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.

Effective 5:56 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily increasing the vehicle tier level restriction from Tier 2 to Tier 3 in Bedford and Blair counties on Interstate 99.

Effective 5:10 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 from Exit 97/DuBois Brockway to exit 161/Bellefonte . Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Effective 4:56 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 70 in Bedford, US Route 22 in Blair, Cambria, and Huntingdon counties, and Route 219 in Cambria and Somerset Counties to 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Effective 4:43 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 99/ US 220 in Altoona, Bedford, and exit: US 119 North towards Indiana to 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Effective at 3:33 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 16, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 99 in Centre County to 45 mph.

HARRISBURG, Pa ( WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has updated their list of vehicle restrictions that they put out Friday due to the snowy weather hitting the Central PA area and most of Pennsylvania.

PennDOT says that the road restrictions include both speed and vehicle restrictions. Below are all of the road restrictions slated to take effect.

Effective at 3:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to Cranberry (Exit 28), and then from Breezewood (Exit 161) to the New Jersey Border, including all western extensions

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80;

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border;

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective at 3:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

PA Turnpike I-76 from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161)

Effective at 5:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates north of I-80, including I-80

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey Border

Effective at 5:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70 east of I-79; and

I-79 north of I-80;

I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99;

The entire length of I-86;

The entire length of I-90; and

I-99.

Effective at 7:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Effective at 11:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 north of I-84;

I-84; and

I-380.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Below is a chart from PennDOT with a visual representation of all vehicle tiers.

PA Weather Event Speed/Vehi… by WTAJ News

PennDOT again is urging motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is not avoidable, use caution, reduce speeds, and beware of changing weather conditions. Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.