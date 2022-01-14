National, state, county candidates file

POINT PLEASANT — The first week of filing for the 2022 Primary Election has finished out with a number of national, state and county candidates vying for office.

According to the website for the West Virginia Secretary of State, as of press time on Friday, the following have filed for the upcoming primary:

U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 1 — Scott Fuller (R-Kenova); Zane Lawhorn (R-Princeton).

State Senate, District 4 — Eric J. Tarr (R-Scott Depot).

House of Delegates, District 17 — Morgan Hurlow (R-Mason); Robert A. Marchal (R-Letart).

House of Delegates, District 18 — Johnnie Wamsley (R-Point Pleasant).

Filing certificate of announcements for county offices as of 4:25 p.m. Friday, according to Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley are:

Commissioner — Sam Nibert (R);

Board of Education — Ashley Cossin (District 2); Jared Billings (District 4) and Brian Scott (District 4);

County Clerk — Diana Cromley (D);

Circuit Clerk — Elizabeth Jones (R);

Executive committees — Democrat: Bonnie Fruth (District 5); Tom McNeely (District 6) and Floyd Sayre (District 4).

Potential county candidates can file certificate announcements in the county clerk’s office at the Mason County Court House, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those filing by mail must have their certificate announcements and fees in the mail and postmarked by noon Jan. 29 to be accepted. The clerk’s office accepts cash, money orders or cashier’s check.

Questions on filing or precinct lines can be directed to Cromely’s office at 304-675-1997.

The Point Pleasant Register will continue to provide updates on filings as information comes available and will print a complete listing if candidates once finalized after Jan. 29. Information on state office filings in an upcoming edition.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext 2102. Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at 740-446-2342 ext 2555.