Team Vet fishing hopes to help Abilene veterans, first responders & children with mental health struggles

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nonprofit fishing organization Team Vet is starting a branch in Abilene. Team Vet is a veteran-owned organization that helps veterans, first responders and children through mental health struggles.

Founder and former fire chief in Mississippi Tom Sturgeon served in the United States Navy and is a 100% disabled veteran, losing his hearing completely while also coping with PTSD, anxiety, and severe depression.

“I’ve tried to commit suicide over four times,” Sturgeon said.

After the fourth attempt, Sturgeon and his wife had a vision of serving others through outdoor activities like bass fishing, which is one of his great passions.

“Me and my wife decided to get the boat, the truck and started taking vets out,” Sturgeon said.

Using his disability income, Sturgeon bought a boat and truck and started taking disabled veterans and children out fishing to help keep their minds off of their everyday battles.

“I wanted to be able to reach as many as I could. I have so many friends that have committed suicide, and I wanted them to know, ‘Hey , there’s people out there that care for you, people out there that want to help you,’” Sturgeon said.

This week, Sturgeon and his team found themselves on the road from Alabama to West Texas to meet with Hurshel Prince, the now director of the Abilene branch of Team Vet.

Prince called Sturgeon and asked how he could help and if there was any way to bring Team Vet to Abilene. Within a week, they had packed their bags, boats and more and were Big Country bound.

Arriving earlier this week, Sturgeon and Prince went over the logistics of having a Team Vet outlet in Abilene, agreeing it is the right decision with Dyess Air Force Base nearby.

“I’ve fished tournaments for over 25 years and this is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Prince said.

Sturgeon said Team Vet was made for the “real heroes” in the military and first responder communities: those strong enough to admit they need help and seek it out.

“I’ve had an incident where a man was in my boat, and all of a sudden we look down and he’s got a pistol in his hand. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘I’d never hurt a brother, but after this I’m going home,’” Sturgeon said. “We talked, and I have his pistol and we were able to get him help. I talk to him every month. It’s about that.”

The goal is helping those who feel like they can never get up from rock bottom and giving them a second chance. Sturgeon said he wants to get as many people in his boat as possible to show them there are people who care about them, even when times seem bleak.

“I will take the burden of having all those stories and memories if I know there was that one person we were able to save,” Sturgeon said.

He also said that when someone calls for help, if they are able, they will pack up and go as soon as possible, even if that means driving across the country.

Abilene is just the first stop for Team Vet in Texas, as they begin their Texas Team Bass Fishing tour starting at Hubbard Creek in Shackelford County on January 15. They will return to Hubbard Creek on August 14, as well.

From there, Team Vet will make their way to Possum Kingdom Lake on February 5, O.H. Ivie Lake on March 12 and June 4, Brownwood Lake on May 14, Clyde Lake on July 9, and finishing with their two-day classic at Sam Rayburn on September 10-11.

Each tournament will have a $250 entry fee per team, as well as a $50 reward for biggest bass. There will be a 70% payback for each tournament.

You can find more information about Team Vet and how to contact them on their Facebook page , as well as their Instagram, @teamvet21.

