WWE

Tony Khan Discusses The Briscoes Potentially Joining AEW, Adam Cole’s Impact On Rampage Ratings

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed a variety of topics, including Adam Cole’s impact on AEW Rampage ratings, The Briscoes potentially joining AEW, and much more. Here’s what Khan had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):. Tony Khan on Adam Cole’s impact on...

411mania.com

ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Announces AEW Beach Break Date & Location

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin that AEW Beach Break will take place on January 26th in Cleveland, OH at the Wolstein Center. The promotion previously confirmed that a Dynamite event would take place at the venue on this date, but it was...
CLEVELAND, OH
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Reached 41 Million Viewers Globally In 2021

During a recent interview with the “Vegas Film Critic”, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that AEW reached 41 million viewers around the world last year. He also commented on Sting still being a top star who hooks people in, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Many Total Fans Watched AEW In 2021

AEW President Tony Khan sat down with the Vegas Film Critic to talk about AEW Dynamite’s move from TNT to TBS and the construction of AEW’s roster. Khan specifically pointed to bringing in talent like Sting, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley in order to make the AEW roster the best around, in his opinion.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Missing WWE Monday Night Raw Star

It would be a welcome return. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are quite popular. One of the best things about having such a talented group of wrestlers is being able to see who shows up on any given week. It can be fascinating to see what you get, especially if one of them is a nice surprise. We might be seeing another one of them soon.
WWE
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Star Seems Unhappy With His Role In The Company

He doesn’t sound pleased. There are a lot of wrestlers under the WWE umbrella and several of them do not get to appear as often as others. That can create some issues for those wrestlers, which has seemed to be on display in the number of wrestlers who have walked away from the company in recent years. Now another wrestler does not seem thrilled with how he is being used and has let fans know about it.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE had big plans for Sasha Banks

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Sasha Banks, former WWE main roster world champion, who has suffered her umpteenth injury that will force her to stay out of the federation scene for a time ranging from six to eight weeks. Apparently, the WWE was starting...
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
firstsportz.com

Why did Lita leave WWE?

Lita is an American professional wrestler, animal welfare activist and also a former singer. Her real name is Amy Dumas and is often considered to be one of the greatest performers of all time. Being one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar’s Name

WWE is reupping their trademark on Brock Lesnar, filing a new application for the name last week. Fightful reports that WWE filed an application on January 14th for Lesnar’s name for merchandising purposes. The full description of the trademark reads:. “Mark For: BROCK LESNAR trademark registration is intended to...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon Thinks Some WWE Wrestlers Don’t Need To Win

His opinion matters. Vince McMahon is the biggest force in the wrestling world and that has been the case for a very long time now. His opinions and ideas can shape the way the wrestling world works and that can lead to some rather confusing moments. Sometimes McMahon makes some decisions that feel out of left field, which was the case again when it comes to giving the fans something to cheer about.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Claims Triple H Blatantly Buried Him

Triple H is without a doubt one of the most influential people in the professional wrestling business, and throughout the course of his career he’s been involved in some legendary stables. When Evolution was first coming together Mark Jindrak was considered for the spot that ultimately went to Batista,...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE

