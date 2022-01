CHICAGO (CBS) — There are new options today when it comes to COVID-19 testing. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra has more on the new steps to make COVID testing easier. In a time of long waits and long lines for COVID testing, the at-home option has become the go-to. Then, it became tough to know where to go to get them. With the launch of Covidtests.gov, the Biden administration hopes to fix that. “For a lot of people, these tests can be really helpful in helping them to figure out whether they have to go wait in that long line for a PCR test...

