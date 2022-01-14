ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State AGs Appeal Dismissal of Their Antitrust Suit Against Facebook

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of attorneys general from nearly 50 states and territories appealed a judge's dismissal of its antitrust case against Facebook in a new filing on Friday. The states, led by New York AG Letitia James, argued the judge wrongly dismissed their case. Earlier this week, the district court...

MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
The Independent

Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.On Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require all employees to be vaccinated by...
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
The Independent

Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions

Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers. The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority […] The post ‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
