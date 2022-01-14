ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Detroit man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution

By Henry Culvyhouse
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 5 days ago

HUNTINGTON A man apprehended last year by the Tri-State Narcotics Team pleaded guilty this week to a fentanyl distribution charge in federal court.

Martez D. Foy, 28, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution, in exchange for having an aiding and abetting charge dropped.

Foy was arrested in Ashland in November 2021 at the 29th Street Marathon station in Ashland, according to police.

According to his plea agreement, Foy sold 5 grams of drugs to an informant on March 10, 2021, then facilitated another sale on April 13, 2021. Both sales occurred at a dollar store in Huntington, court records show.

Foy is due back in court for sentencing on April 11. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The TNT consists of officers from the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Russell Police Department, the Raceland Police Department and the DEA.

(606) 326-2653 |

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
City
Huntington, WV
Ashland, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
City
Ashland, WV
Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Fentanyl#Sentencing#Dea#Aiding And Abetting#Tnt
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
102
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy