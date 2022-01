Thanks to the pandemic, foundation is one of the beauty products we’ve been using less, if at all, over the last couple of years. But, thanks to brands releasing a range of hybrid formulas that fuse the line between skincare and make-up, we’re predicting a shift in 2022. No stranger to a world-famous complexion product, Dior is getting in on the hype with its reformulated forever foundations, launching today.The original forever foundation was ahead of the beauty game when it first launched in 2007. It was the first hybrid formula of its kind – pairing a full coverage finish with...

MAKEUP ・ 13 HOURS AGO