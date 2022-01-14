ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic #13

By AIPT
 5 days ago
THE BATTLE FOR NO-SPACE! Since MARCHION RO attacked the Republic Fair on VALO, everything has been leading to this moment. Now it’s THE JEDI’s turn to strike the...

Marvel Preview: Wastelanders: Black Widow #1

WHO IS THE BLACK WIDOW? The LIZARD KING has grown monstrous and deadlier than ever as the lord of his southern domain. But when rumor breaks that critical information is believed to be stored in his impenetrable fortress, only the greatest spy of all is up to the infiltration: the deadly BLACK WIDOW! But who is she, and how has she survived this many decades in the Wastelands undetected? Witness her first appearance in the Old Man Universe!
Marvel Preview: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City’s Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil! Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL’S REIGN! Elektra is the world’s deadliest assassin—and she’s taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the MARVEL UNIVERSE’S GREATEST HUNTER?!
Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of the Storm #1

Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of the Storm begins this Wednesday, and we have a sneak peek at the first issue for you below courtesy of Marvel Comics; take a look…. ACT ONE: Ro. The Truth. The Lie. The Kill. In which we reveal the true origins of MARCHION RO, the Eye of the Nihil and sworn enemy of the Jedi Order. In which the lie at the heart of his family is exposed. In which the doom of the High Republic begins…with a single kill.
Star Wars: The Old Republic Reveals January Events

Star Wars: The Old Republic finally revealed the events happening this January. There's a total of four but two of them are a continuation. By that, we mean they started back in December. The first new event for the month begins tomorrow, January 11, and is called The All Worlds...
The Knights of Ren Strike in Crimson Reign, and More in Marvel’s April 2022 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive

Few would dare steal from Darth Vader’s castle. But few are like the Knights of Ren. Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 finds the deadly Knights of Ren — years before the group would join forces with a dark-side Ben Solo — on a mission to retrieve something from inside Darth Vader’s fortress on Mustafar. How their heist connects with Qi’ra’s efforts to destabilize the Empire remain to be seen, but you can check out the cover and the official synopsis of the issue below, as well as other Marvel Star Wars titles coming April 2022, including Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #4, Star Wars #23, Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #2, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #20, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #22, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #22.
Marvel Preview: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34

MILES and SHIFT need answers…but they must descend into the darkness of the ASSESSOR’S HQ to find them! What untold horrors await the two SPIDER-MEN?! And what do the Assessor’s plans mean for Ben Reilly and the Beyond Corporation?!. LEGACY #274 | BEYOND TIE-IN Written by: Saladin...
Marvel Preview: The Death of Doctor Strange: X-Men / Black Knight #1

LONDON’S BURNING! THE BLACK KNIGHTS RIDE AGAIN! All manner of vile extradimensional foes are invading Earth following the collapse of Doctor Strange’s magical safeguards for the planet. Dane Whitman, the Black Knight, and his daughter Jacks, now sharing the burden of the Ebony Blade with her father, ride off to confront a terrible evil attacking London—the X-MEN?! Krakoa’s greatest heroes have been transformed—but by what?! Jacks, Dane and Faiza Hussain—wielder of the mighty sword Excalibur—must team up to save the X-Men before an even deadlier threat destroys them all!
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Silver Surfer Rebirth #1

No, we don’t mean the guys on the cover… We’re talking about legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to tell a story set during their fan-favorite run of SILVER SURFER! Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It’s up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form.
DC Preview: Icon & Rocket #5: Season One

Static is extremely interested in the new teen hero on the scene-but the feeling on Rocket’s part is most certainly not mutual! Can’t someone threaten the entire world again so she has an excuse to shake this guy? Be careful what you wish for…. Icon and Rocket (2021-)...
