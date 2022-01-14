Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic #13

No, we don’t mean the guys on the cover… We’re talking about legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to tell a story set during their fan-favorite run of SILVER SURFER! Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It’s up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO