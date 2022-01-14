ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With STRANGE RITUAL MURDERS on the rise, DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS’ hunt for ASCENDANT ARTIFACTS is growing dire! Their leads keep turning up dead, and they’re running...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #3

Normally, rescuing a kidnapped little girl doesn’t result in being surrounded by mind-controlled resort guests who want to attack you. But then, being Hawkeye doesn’t involve a whole lot of normal. Kate’s vacation itinerary keeps shortening:. Escape the hordes. Interrogate Susan about what the heck is really...
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ Are Making Streaming History This Week

Ever since the Disney+ streaming platform debuted on November 12, 2019, Marvel Studios and Star Wars fans haven’t been able to get enough of the service. The Mandalorian — which introduced Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) and bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to the Star Wars universe — quickly skyrocketed up the charts as the cornerstone of the Disney+ service.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm’ #1 review

The High Republic continues to build interesting corners of lore into the Star Wars universe, and indeed, the new miniseries featuring Marchion Ro is a peculiar dark pocket to explore. Written by High Republic staple Charles Soule, with art from Guillermo Sanna and colors by Jim Campbell, this first issue throws decades of characterization at readers, yet remains an approachable read. Most importantly, the first issue of Eye of the Storm indisputably establishes Ro as a captivating and complicated villain for the High Republic era of Star Wars.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conjurations#Sana Starros
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Wastelanders: Black Widow #1

WHO IS THE BLACK WIDOW? The LIZARD KING has grown monstrous and deadlier than ever as the lord of his southern domain. But when rumor breaks that critical information is believed to be stored in his impenetrable fortress, only the greatest spy of all is up to the infiltration: the deadly BLACK WIDOW! But who is she, and how has she survived this many decades in the Wastelands undetected? Witness her first appearance in the Old Man Universe!
COMICS
thefocus.news

How Doctor Aphra's Book Of Boba Fett arrival is set up by wookiee cameo

A recent episode of The Book Of Boba Fett has Star Wars fans speculating whether Doctor Aphra could be making a cameo in the live-action series following the arrival of wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan. A popular character from the Star Wars comics has been brought to live-action for the...
COMICS
starwarsnewsnet.com

Review – A New Rival Emerges in Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #17

As Crimson Dawn tightens its grip, we continue to learn many of their actors are unwitting. Domina Tagge intends to keep her family’s interests steady and away from any plans Qi’ra has — dispatching Aphra and Sana to learn more about an ancient Force-powered weapon, while she deals with the return of a nephew she believed dead. Like all powerful Force artifacts, there is never only one interested party. We learn of a new front Qi’ra may be gathering her agents to fight on, unconcerned with the light or dark side of the Force, only its power. SPOILERS AHEAD….
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #12

Ahead of its release this Wednesday, IDW Publishing has shared the official preview for Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #12, and we have it for you here…. The Padawans rush to confront Krix Kamarat before he can launch his next attack. Lula struggles with her new responsibility while Zeen struggles with Krix’s quick descent into evil. Both girls worry for the other but are distracted when they’re split up and hear a mysterious distress signal… New York Times–bestselling writer Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot) and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
FanSided

Could Doctor Aphra appear in The Book of Boba Fett?

When it comes to Star Wars, the delicate art of the guest appearance has become a line most expertly walked. It’s very easy to take a familiar character, bring them into a story with the hopes of enhancing it, and end up having that character overshadow everything — not in a good way. But Star Wars has gotten pretty good at making Leia’s Rebels episode and The Mandalorian‘s Ahsoka appearance both exciting and purposeful without derailing the plot. Which means it may be the perfect time to bring Doctor Aphra out of the comics and into live-action for the first time.
COMICS
StarWars.com

The Knights of Ren Strike in Crimson Reign, and More in Marvel’s April 2022 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive

Few would dare steal from Darth Vader’s castle. But few are like the Knights of Ren. Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 finds the deadly Knights of Ren — years before the group would join forces with a dark-side Ben Solo — on a mission to retrieve something from inside Darth Vader’s fortress on Mustafar. How their heist connects with Qi’ra’s efforts to destabilize the Empire remain to be seen, but you can check out the cover and the official synopsis of the issue below, as well as other Marvel Star Wars titles coming April 2022, including Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #4, Star Wars #23, Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #2, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #20, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #22, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #22.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Silver Surfer Rebirth #1

No, we don’t mean the guys on the cover… We’re talking about legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to tell a story set during their fan-favorite run of SILVER SURFER! Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It’s up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman: The Becoming #5

Jackson Hyde’s made some daring escapes in his time on the run, but there’s no avoiding the reunions that his underwater motherland has in store for him. Both surprise family time and a long-awaited romantic interlude leave Jackson questioning his life on the surface. And with all the problems Jackson left behind in Atlantis, it’s getting harder not to ask himself-is Xebel where he really belongs?
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy