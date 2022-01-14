Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18

When it comes to Star Wars, the delicate art of the guest appearance has become a line most expertly walked. It’s very easy to take a familiar character, bring them into a story with the hopes of enhancing it, and end up having that character overshadow everything — not in a good way. But Star Wars has gotten pretty good at making Leia’s Rebels episode and The Mandalorian‘s Ahsoka appearance both exciting and purposeful without derailing the plot. Which means it may be the perfect time to bring Doctor Aphra out of the comics and into live-action for the first time.

