Marvel Preview: Strange Academy #15

The Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1 is out this coming Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and you can find the official preview of the issue here…. Who better to defend Earth from magical invaders than monster hunter ELSA BLOODSTONE?! Elsa is the best there is at what she does – tough, skilled and clever enough to handle any problem…except her brother, CULLEN. They have issues, and they’ll have to put them aside not only to protect Earth but also to welcome the latest addition to the Bloodstone clan: their long-lost SISTER! Her awesome set of powers and unique Blood gem have placed a target on her back, and the worst horrors from beyond this realm are on the hunt.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO