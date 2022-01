With the Hickman era wrapping up with Inferno #4, X-Men fans are looking ahead to the Destiny of X slate of books and the promises they bring. To act as a bridge between the two arcs, Marvel is publishing two interweaving minis titled X Lives/X Deaths of Wolverine, shaped by X-Force mainstays Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara. In the inaugural X Lives of Wolverine #1, we get a glimpse into the time-spanning adventure to come, pitting Wolverine against past and present demons to save those he loves. It’s an outstanding first issue that opens a slew of possibilities and communicates that the concepts explored by creators under the X-banner over the last few years won’t be tossed aside as Hickman walks away from the line.

